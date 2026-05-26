Details on Why Shibumi Shades Are Being Banned in Some Popular Vacation Spots The popular beach shades cost hundreds of dollars. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 26 2026, 2:45 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@shibumishade

For some vacationers or beach goers on the Atlantic Coast, a Shibumi Shade is a must have for keeping out of direct sunlight on beach days. But in some places, it is no longer welcome, so why are Shibumi Shades banned in some areas? Depending on where you go on vacation, there might be rules about beach umbrellas in general or some shades, but for the Shibumi, it has specifically been called out in some coastal towns.

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If you don't know what a Shibumi is, chances are, you've seen one. It usually has a rounded frame and a thin blue or green shade that waves in the breeze. It's a beach shade that's easier to set up than one with four legs or four pockets that you have to shovel heavy sand into. For the Shibumi, all you have to do is take a few minutes to set up the frame and the wind does the rest of the work.

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Why are Shibumi Shades being banned?

There are some specific vacation spots where locals and local government officials have made complaints about Shibumi Shades. According to The Sun News in Myrtle Beach, S.C., there are safety concerns about the beach umbrella alternative. The main concern is that the shades can obstruct the view of lifeguards or other safety officials while on the beach.

Now, Myrtle Beach has a rule against using Shibumi Shades from after Memorial Day until Labor Day. In other words, during peak season, per the outlet, Shibumi Shades are not allowed on the beaches. Aside from possible safety concerns, though, beach goers have made complaints on social media about the sound that these particular shades make during windy days on the beach.

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One user on TikTok shared a video with multiple Shibumi Shades on the beach and wrote on the screen, "The soothing sounds of the ocean? No…more like the sounds of 726,363 Shibumi beach shades flapping in the breeze…" For now, though, not all beaches in South Carolina or North Carolina have announced official bans of the popular sun shade on the beaches.

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How do Shibumi Shades work?

The idea of the Shibumi Shade is that the natural wind on the beach, or the ocean breeze, kicks up one side of the fabric to keep it blowing in the breeze and provides shade for anyone sitting underneath it. Of course, if you're unlucky enough to not have any wind working in your favor, you might be left with a bit of a limp Shibumi Shade.