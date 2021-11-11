Critics Hate the 'Clifford the Big Red Dog' Film, but Fans Are Lapping It Up

Human beings just love talking about the things that they don't like. Ask someone what they're passionate about and they'll probably give you a milquetoast generic answer about "helping people" and "working on their art at their own pace" or any other Instagram-quote phrase worthy of an eye-roll.

But ask them what they hate, and they're suddenly illuminated with a happy rage about everything that grinds their gears. Everyone's got their own opinion, as evidenced by the critics who hated the 2021 film Clifford the Big Red Dog, and viewers who seemed to love it.