Logo
Home > Entertainment
Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly in 'Prodigal Son'
Source: Fox

Ainsley Killed Endicott in the Season 1 Finale of 'Prodigal Son' — Why?

By

Feb. 9 2021, Published 5:43 p.m. ET

The Season 1 finale of Prodigal Son dealt a hefty blow to unsuspecting fans. 

The hit crime drama focuses on Malcolm Bright's (Tom Payne) battle with his crippling fear of becoming more and more like his father, a much-dreaded serial killer. However, it wasn't Malcolm who ended up taking a life in the explosive episode, but his sister, Ainsley Whitly (Halston Sage). So, why did she kill Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney)? 

Article continues below advertisement

Fans coined different theories to explain what might have led Ainsley to kill Endicott.

In "Like Father...," Ainsley picked up the knife and slit Endicott's throat before proceeding to vehemently stab him. She acted on a similar urge Malcolm managed to repress just moments before. The scene left many fans in a state of shock, with many wondering about what Ainsley's underlying motivations may have been. 

why did ainsley kill endicott
Source: Fox
Article continues below advertisement

According to a theory, there's a chance that the heinous businessman assaulted her, leaving her with no choice but to defend herself. 

"When Malcolm finally gets to the house, we see Endicott almost caressing Ainsley. There is a single tear rolling down her face, and she looks very shocked. Ainsley is usually a very level-headed person unless something horrible happens. My theory is that Endicott did 'stuff' to her, and that's why she snapped and killed him," wrote a Redditor named funko_69. 

A Twitter user named @AnUnabashedNerd ventured even further, writing that Ainsley could tap into her killer streak and do away with criminal profiler Simon Hoxley (Alan Cumming) as well, come Season 2 of Prodigal Son

"You guys think Ainsley will kill Cumming's character, too?" tweeted @AnUnabashedNerd.

Other fans had similar ideas, arguing that Ainsley could follow in her father's footsteps and become a monstrous serial killer.  

Article continues below advertisement

"I think it was an act on Ainsley's part, for Malcolm. He really didn't hurt a hair on her and he was just informing Malcolm, in his own pretentious, threatening, and evil way. All season long, I felt that they did such a good job downplaying Ainsley's role in this story that by the finale I had completely forgotten about the fact that the title of the show, Prodigal Son, meant that Ainsley would likely be the one to follow in her father's footsteps and not Malcolm," wrote BumbleBee7336. 

Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Season 2 of 'Prodigal Son' plunges viewers into the aftermath of the atrocity.

Although it was Ainsley who killed Endicott, the incident had an unexpected impact on Malcolm as well. Determined to protect his sister, he destroys the evidence.  

Too traumatized by what happened, Ainsley develops amnesia-like symptoms, forgetting that she committed a murder. Malcolm takes advantage of these tendencies, telling his sister that it was him. 

"From Bright's perspective, there's a degree of relief in Ainsley's trauma, that her brain is essentially covering up the crime, protecting her from this crazy act she did. Ainsley’s protected in a way, and at the beginning of the season, it's almost like she's OK. But as you know from watching the show, things don't usually turn out OK," teased Chris Fedak, the co-creator of Prodigal Son, in a previous interview with TV Insider.

Catch new episodes of Prodigal Son every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.  

Advertisement
More from Distractify

What Happened to Harris Faulkner of Fox News? You'll See Her in a New Time Slot

Brian Kilmeade Was Absent from 'Fox & Friends' — What Happened to Him?

Fox Business Canceled ‘Lou Dobbs Tonight’ After a Defamation Lawsuit Was Filed

More From Distractify

  • Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley
    Entertainment
    Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Might've Met Through His Ex
  • Deja's mom on 'This Is Us'
    Entertainment
    Deja's Mom Is Still Part of Her Life on 'This Is Us' — but Where Is She?
  • __v
    Entertainment
    Rumors Are Swirling About Who the Next 'Bachelorette' Will Be
  • Tony Hale Veep Reunion
    News
    Tony Hale on 'Veep' Cast: "We’re All a Little Too Crazy About Each Other" (EXCLUSIVE)