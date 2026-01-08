Former Karen Read Attorney Alan Jackson Is No Longer Representing Nick Reiner "It sounds more financial to me. Just my spider sense." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 8 2026, 3:50 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Law&Crime; Wikimedia Commons

When attorney Alan Jackson took on Nick Reiner as a client, it seemed like a lot to deal with on the heels of an intense case that just ended six months prior. In June 2025, Jackson secured an acquittal for Karen Read following her second highly publicized trial. He was also already representing Fraser Michael Bohm, the young man accused of killing four Pepperdine University students in a car crash in Malibu.

Article continues below advertisement

During Reiner's January 2026 arraignment, Jackson announced that he was withdrawing from the case. This was a shocking update from a lawyer who does not shy away from difficult trials. Many questioned how Reiner was going to pay for Jackson, and wondered if the money was going to come from his late parents' estate. What happened with Jackson? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Alan Jackson withdraw from Nick Reiner's case?

At Reiner's arraignment, Jackson told reporters outside of the courthouse that circumstances beyond his and Nick's control made it impossible for him to continue his representation. "I’m legally and ethically prohibited from explaining the reasons why," said Jackson.

Reiner will now be represented by a member of the Los Angeles County public defender’s office, which lends credence to the theory that money, or a lack thereof, was an issue. Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene briefly spoke with Reiner, whose arraignment is now scheduled for Feb. 23, 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

Ricardo Garcia, who leads the public defender's office, said they recognize the unimaginable tragedy the Reiner family and the Los Angeles community are dealing with. A spokesperson for the family previously said they have the "utmost trust in the legal process and will not comment further on matters related to the legal proceedings."

Article continues below advertisement

Reiner probably cannot afford Jackson's fees.

Several California-based litigators were asked by USA Today to share their thoughts regarding Jackson's withdrawal from the Reiner case. "It's likely money," said Neama Rahmani, a Los Angeles-based litigator and former federal prosecutor. "In the business we say, 'Mr. Green didn't show up.'"

Rahmani went on to say that someone at Jackson's level would probably charge $5 million to $10 million for a trial like this, which includes experts, outside legal counsel, and consultants to help with jury selection. "It sounds more financial to me. Just my spider sense."