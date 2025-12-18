Here's What Nick Reiner Said to Bill Hader at Holiday Party Before Parents' Murders Nick was arrested for murdering his parents, director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 18 2025, 1:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega / Instagram / @nstagram/@michelereiner

Fans of beloved director Rob Reiner and his talented producer wife, Michele Singer Reiner, are still processing their tragic murders, and news that their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested for the crimes is even more shocking. The family was reportedly at a Christmas party on the Saturday before their deaths, and Nick had a tense exchange with actor Bill Hader at the event. The couple also had an argument with their son before leaving the party.

Rob and Michele's daughter, Romy, found her father dead inside his Brentwood home in Los Angeles on the afternoon of Dec. 14, 2025, after a message therapist called to say they couldn't get inside the residence. She fled from the home after discovering her father, and she was later told by the paramedics that her mother was also deceased. Both Rob and Michele's throats were slit, and it appears that they were murdered in their bed.

What did Nick Reiner say to Bill Hader before the murders?

Nick was at a Christmas party with his parents at comedian Conan O'Brien's house on the Saturday evening before the murders took place, according to NBC News. The 32-year-old has reportedly struggled with mental illness and drug addiction since he was a teen and has been to several addiction treatment centers. He also spent several years living as a vagrant and worked with his father on a semi-autobiographical film based on his experiences in 2016, Being Charlie.

Nick reportedly made party guests uncomfortable at Conan's house, including Bill, with his strange behavior. Bill was having a conversation when it was interrupted by Nick, and after the comedian told him that the conversation was private, Nick responded by glaring at Bill before “storming off.” According to The New York Post, Nick then had a "very loud argument" with his parents before they all left the party, and his parents were worried about his "mental state."

“They had had an argument at Conan’s holiday party," said a source. "And Rob had been telling people that they’re scared for Nick and scared that his mental state was deteriorating."

The Wall Street Journal reports that Nick was reportedly asked to leave the party after making several guests uncomfortable with his questions, such as, "What’s your name? What’s your last name?" and, "Are you famous?" "Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous," one source told People.

In addition to Nick and Romy, the couple shared another son, Jake Reiner, and Rob shared his oldest daughter, Tracy, with his late ex-wife, actor and director Penny Marshall. Romy and Jake shared a statement following their parents' murders with People, and said that their parents were their "best friends."

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day," they wrote. "The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends."