Why Did Alec John Such Leave Bon Jovi? The Bassist Left After a Decade With the Band

Alec's substantial age gap from the rest of his bandmates took a toll on his ability to perform. "When I was 43, I started to get burned out," he said to The Asbury Park Press. "It felt like work, and I didn’t want to work. The reason I got into a band to begin with is because I didn’t want to work."

His role in the band was filled by bassist Hugh McDonald.

It appears that Alec remained on good terms with its members; in 2018, Alec was present when Bon Jovi was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, saying at the event: “These guys are the best. We had so many great times together and we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for those guys. Love them to death and always will.”