Alec John Such, Former Bassist of Bon Jovi, Died at Age 70

It's a devastating day for Bon Jovi fans. Alec John Such, a founding member of the rock band, passed away at age 70.

Alec worked as the manager of the concert venue the Hunka Bunka Ballroom before joining Bon Jovi. A mightily talented bassist, Alec played with the group between 1983 and 1994, contributing to hit songs like "Livin' on a Prayer" and "Keep the Faith." What was Alec's cause of death?