Renowned Medium Amy Allan Has Left 'The Dead Files' — What Happened? Ahead of Season 15 of 'The Dead Files,' Amy Allan announced she was leaving the series. Why is that? Read on for all the known details.

Season 15 of The Dead Files is well underway, but unfortunately, viewers have seen the last of founding cast member Amy Allan. Ahead of the season premiere, the Travel Channel announced that the renowned physical medium would leave the series after the fifth episode, which aired on June 29, 2023.

What happened? Why did Amy Allan leave The Dead Files? Keep reading to find out.



Why did Amy Allan leave 'The Dead Files'?

On April 21, 2023, the Travel Channel announced the return of The Dead Files — but the network also revealed that the longtime medium Amy Allan would be leaving midway through the 15th season for a "personal break."

"This season marks a significant change as it bids a bittersweet farewell to Amy Allan, a dedicated partner to [Steve] DiSchiavi for over 200 episodes," the network said in a press release. "As a gifted physical medium, Allan has been a fundamental part of the team since the show's inception in 2011."

I will miss Amy Allan on “The Dead Files,” but even a physical medium needs to keep themselves safe from Spiritual attacks and problems — Rachel Winters (@RachelWint96800) July 7, 2023

The network added, "After years of doing this intense work, Allan will be stepping down for a personal break, passing the torch over to fellow psychic medium Cindy Kaza, who will continue to help solve cases of unexplained paranormal phenomena alongside DiSchiavi."

A few days after the Season 15 premiere of The Dead Files, the medium took to Instagram to address her departure. A fan in the comment section asked Amy what's next for her, and she responded, "Taking a year to get healthy! Enjoying my online store, massage school refresher, guiding a few workshops & even a paranormal weekend or two!"

If you want to support Amy and her post-The Dead Files endeavors, you can check out her online store here! She and her friend Danielle "love hunting new items," especially clothes, antiques, and stones.

Who is replacing Amy Allan on 'The Dead Files'?

In the press release, the Travel Channel revealed that Amy would pass the torch to psychic medium Cindy Kaza. According to her official website, Cindy has been "extremely intuitive since very early childhood." She first came face-to-face with a spirit at 10 years old, waking up in the middle of the night to see her friend — who died in a car accident days before — standing by her bed. Cindy convinced herself it was just a dream.

"It wasn't until her early 20s that she realized she was having psychic and mediumistic experiences all along. During this 'awakening,' she began searching for answers and reasons for her experiences and became aware of her multi-faceted abilities as a psychic medium," the website stated.