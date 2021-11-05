Amy Allan Met and Her Husband Met While Filming 'The Dead Files'

The co-host on The Dead Files was previously married to Matthew Anderson from 2011 to 2013. At the time of their marriage, Matthew was the person working the camera on the show. In an interview with the Travel Channel from 2012, he called himself a "hardcore skeptic" when it came to her supposed powers as a medium.

"Life with Amy is interesting," Matt said. "I am never quite sure what to expect ... I am still very skeptical, but she has definitely opened my perception to things."

Matt also said he was never quite sure what Amy is looking at when recording footage for their show. All he knew was that she was affected by something at each location, though he was never sure what to look for himself.