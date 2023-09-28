Home > Viral News > Influencers Ben Left the Fab Rats YouTube Universe and Fans Want to Know Why Ben Fab has been absent from recent videos on the Fab Rats YouTube channel, leading some to wonder why he decided to leave the shop. By Joseph Allen Sep. 28 2023, Published 10:17 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@fabrats

The Gist: Ben Fab has been a fixture in Fab Rats videos for years.

The Fab Rats channel recently announced that Ben would be leaving the shop to spend more time with his family.

Fans of the Fab Rats will miss Ben, but seem to understand why he made this decision.

Article continues below advertisement

The anchors of the Fab Rats YouTube channel have always been Paul Fab and his wife Lizzy, but another prominent member of their team was Ben, Paul's brother, who worked at their shop with them. The Fab Rats YouTube channel is largely dedicated to videos about difficult tow jobs and rebuilds of old cars. Ben has been a huge piece of what the channel offered in recent years.

In a video posted on Sept. 27, 2023, the Fab Rats addressed Ben's absence from recent videos. While they didn't go into a ton of detail, they did explain that Ben would no longer be on the Fab Rats channel because he had left the shop. Now, many want to know why Ben decided to leave the shop and the channel behind.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Ben leave Fab Rats?

At the beginning of their most recent video, Paul and Lizzy explain that Ben decided to leave Fab Rats in order to spend more time with his family. They said that while they were sad to see him go, they understood his decision, and said he still might pop up on the channel occasionally. The era of Ben appearing in videos regularly is over, though. Part of the reason is that his family lives pretty far away from where the videos are filmed.

Article continues below advertisement

In a separate post on Instagram, the Fab Rats made a similar announcement addressing Ben's absence. "Change can be hard and this has been one of the harder adjustments for us all," the statement says. "We sure are going to miss having this guy in the shop but family is important and Ben's family needed him. Lucky for us, we have Hunter and Sean around to help with all of the awesome upcoming projects."

"Thanks to all of our amazing viewers/friends/Fab Rats family for the love and support you have given us. We appreciate you all more than you know," the statement concluded. It's unclear whether there's any tension between Ben and the rest of Fab Rats, but publicly it seems like Ben just wanted to spend less time at the shop and more time with his family, which is a choice all of us have to balance.

Article continues below advertisement