Sean McDermott Is out as Coach of Buffalo Bills — It Was a "Dream" "Honestly sickening. The best coach I've ever been around." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 20 2026, 4:07 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

For teams like the Buffalo Bills, the person at the head of the team can be a make-or-break variable. While some teams tend to barrel through coaches like clean socks, the Bills' coaching role has always been one of excellence and discernment, even as they shuffled seven coaches through the first 17 years of the 2000s. Enter: Sean McDermott. In charge of the Bills for nine seasons, he was the author of several major victories and a strong team.

Article continues below advertisement

Which is why it was so stunning to discover in January 2026 that he was out. The conflict that led to his firing is complicated, and some fans are curious why they decided to let him go. Here's what we know about the stunning decision to fire one of the Bills' most beloved coaches.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Why did the Buffalo Bills fire Sean McDermott?

On Jan.19, 2026, the Bills made the stunning announcement that Sean McDermott was out. According to USA Today, the team announced that the decision was due to a "need of a new structure within our leadership to give this organization the best opportunity to take our team to the next level. We owe that to our players and to Bills Mafia."

Article continues below advertisement

But fans aren't convinced it's as serene a decision as all that. Bills' defensive lineman Jordan Phillips took to social media to air his frustration, writing, "This ... is so stupid. Honestly sickening. The best coach I've ever been around." During his time at the head of the Bills, Sean has led them to an astonishing 98-50 record and eight playoffs after a 17-year playoff drought (per Sporting News).

However, the team has failed to garner a single Super Bowl invite during his time, and some speculate that this was the real reason behind his firing. Fans are furious, some calling Sean a true Bills coach and blasting the decision as "poor long-term planning."

Article continues below advertisement

“We Love You! We will miss Buffalo. Bills Mafia, you are one of one!”



A classy statement from Sean McDermott following his surprising exit from Buffalo: pic.twitter.com/teRqQpmDE1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2026 Source: X / @TomPelissero

What is Sean McDermott's net worth?

Luckily for Sean, he's taking enough money with him to take some time to decide what his next plans are. Between coaching the Bills and working previously as the defensive coach for the Carolina Panthers, Sean seems to have amassed an estimated net worth of around $20 million, according to Pro Football Network.

Article continues below advertisement

By Jan. 20, 2026, his bio on the Buffalo Bills' site had been removed, but we know that he made big moves before joining the New York team. He worked as the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2001 to 2010, before working with the Panthers from 2011 to 2016.