So Long, Bob Myers! The Golden State Warriors President Has Retired for This Reason Why did Bob Myers retire? The Golden State Warriors president has decided to step down, and fans respect his decision. Details inside. By Tatayana Yomary May 31 2023, Published 4:16 p.m. ET

It’s officially the end of an era. Fans of the Golden State Warriors were sad to see the team get knocked out of the Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers. There has been tons of chatter about the future of the team’s roster — think the beef between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole — and fans are holding their breaths to see what comes of the 2023-24 season.

Unfortunately, changes have already rolled out, with the news of president and general manager Bob Myers announcing his retirement. Here’s the 4-1-1.

Why did Bob Myers retire?

It’s a sad time for the Golden State Warriors franchise. In a May 30, 2023 interview with ESPN, Bob told the outlet that he felt “it was just time” for him to say goodbye to his role within the franchise. However, Bob went into more detail about his decision at a press conference held later the same day.

“You can’t make it to a day like this anymore without anybody knowing what you’re going to say,” Bob said while getting emotional. “This is tough. This is hard. I have so many different things … emotions that I’m still processing. But, the bottom line is that this job, the one I’m in, and I would say this for any professional general manager or coach requires complete engagement… complete effort, 1,000 percent."

Bob continued: “If you can’t do it, then you shouldn’t do it. And so, that’s the answer to the question of why I can’t do that to our players. I can’t do that to Joe [Lacob] and Peter [Gober]. Really, I can’t do that to myself. And that’s the question I’ve been wrestling with.”

Bob said his decision was not due to any monetary issues. Additionally, he shared that he will remain with the team through the remainder of his contract, which is set to expire in June 2023. Interestingly, ESPN shared that Bob turned down an ownership deal that would have had him earning top dollar similar to the league’s top earners. Bob told ESPN that he’s unsure of his next career move.

Bob Myers earned an impressive salary as the Golden State Warriors' general manager and president.

Bob saying goodbye to his role within the organization comes with him giving up a pretty sweet salary. According to SportsManor, Bob’s salary as general manager and president has not been disclosed to the public. After all, the Golden State Warriors is a private organization, so an exact figure has not been confirmed.

That said, multiple reports share that Bob was bringing in a salary in the neighborhood of $8 to $10 million. Per Hoops Addict, NBA general managers typically bring in around $1 to $3 million. As for presidents, league sources told ESPN that they bring in a starting salary of $4 million.

With that in mind, it’s believable that Bob was making at least $8 million annually. After all, the Warriors franchise has an incredible record. Since Bob joined the Warriors leadership team in 2011, the team has competed in the NBA Finals 11 times and has won four NBA titles, establishing the franchise as the NBA dynasty.

