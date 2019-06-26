Fans Say Goodbye to Star Dancer Brady Farrar After Abby Lee Miller Sends Him Home on 'Dance Moms'

“Everyone is replaceable…” Abby Lee Miller’s famous words rang true on last night’s episode of Dance Moms: Resurrection. The Lifetime series follows a new crop of talented young dancers as they strive to build careers in the entertainment industry. The first step is competing on a national competition team, and no one loves winning more than Miss Abby Lee.

However, hoping to learn from her previous mistakes as a reality TV choreographer, Abby wants to avoid creating just one breakout star pupil among the group. The Lifetime star decided to cut dancer Brady Farrar from the competition team … for now.

Why did Abby Lee Miller make Brady leave Dance Moms? Abby has been threatening to cut a team member, but no one would have guessed she’d get rid of her standout pupil. “You’re clearly the best dancer on this team, but I’m not going to put all my eggs in one basket. I’ve made that mistake before,” the reality star said to her dancers and their moms during her weekly pyramid reveal.

“So, regardless of the talent, Brady is going on break. It might be a little break or it might be a really long break," she continued. Basically, Abby is trying to avoid creating just one Maddie Ziegler. You know, the actress, dancer, model, entrepreneur, and A-list teen star.

She admitted to the cameras that she was so focused on winning that she put the same kid in the front for every routine. Instead, she’s hoping this bold move will push the other members of the dance team to fight harder for their spots and learn to lead the group.

“Each and every one of you girls are going to learn what it’s like to carry the routine yourselves,” Abby said. “They’re never gonna be a team as long as they’re relying on [Brady].” After the bombshell news, a few of the moms confessed that they were happy to see Brady cut from the team because they felt he was being favored by Abby.

Though Brady finished off his (final?) routine as an ALDC member, performing in a tribute dance to Queen frontrunner Freddie Mercury, fans had a difficult time saying goodbye to the young talent. “Abby I am so disappointed that Brady was sent home! I don’t like any of the other mothers I don’t know if I can watch anymore Please get rid of the moms I rather just watch you teach & the kid dance!” tweeted one fan.

Another one wrote: “I am upset that Brady is leaving Dance Moms and he better be back within two episodes.” While many were disappointed on the young breakout star’s departure from the series, some fans did understand Abby’s decision.