After Over a Decade Together, Brockhampton Has Officially Broken Up

That sentiment was echoed by fellow group member Romil Hemnani during a profile with GQ where he hinted at the possibility of other Brockhampton artists besides Kevin branching out into their own solo work.

"It feels like it’s time to let everyone just spread their wings and do the things that they want to do. Being in a group, I love it so much, but there’s also compromise. And I think everyone kind of deserves the shot to do what they want — no compromises," he said at the time.