Why Did Callie Leave 'Good Trouble'? Inside Maia Mitchell's Exit

In Good Trouble, adopted siblings Callie Adams Foster and Mariana Adams Foster (Cierra Ramirez) move to Los Angeles into a communal living apartment building called The Coterie. Callie is a law clerk, and Mariana is a software engineer. The two girls experience young adulthood and living away from home for the first time, but Maia's exit is a bittersweet goodbye.

During Season 4, Episode 2, "Kiss Me and Smile for Me," Callie leaves for Washington D.C. to work for the ACLU.