Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York Announces Resignation — Why Did He Resign? Cardinal Dolan recently discussed the diocese's plan to raise money for lawsuit settlements, so was his resignation related? By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 17 2025, 2:55 p.m. ET

You don't have to be a practicing Catholic to recognize some of the religion's most prominent leaders. For instance, Pope Leo XIV is well known, as were his predecessors Pope Francis. Pope Benedict XVI, and Pope John Paul II. They are generally public figures with a lot of sway over both the Catholic religion and political matters as they often weigh in on heavy topics such as abortion, war, and more.

So, for those who live in New York City, you likely recognize Cardinal Timothy Dolan even if you've never attended one of his masses. In December 2025, it was announced that he was stepping down from his role at the head of the New York City diocese, one of the most influential in the world. Why did he resign? Here's what we know about the decision.

Pope Francis and Cardinal Dolan

Why did Cardinal Dolan resign?

On Dec. 17, 2025, Cardinal Dolan announced plans to resign. He has served as archbishop since 2009, leading not only New York Catholics but practicing Catholics from around the country. According to New York Post, Pope Leo XIV was expected to accept his resignation.

But many people are wondering: why is he resigning? According to Prime Timer, the resignation comes as Dolan observes a Church Law, in accordance with Canon 401 of the 1983 Code of Canon Law that requires a Cardinal to resign upon reaching 75 years of age. Dolan was born Feb. 6, 1950, so his 75th year will conclude in February 2026.

It is widely rumored that Pope Leo will accept Dolan's resignation and then appoint Bishop Ron Hicks of Joliet, Ill. to take Dolan's position of power and influence.

Source: MEGA

Dolan's time as Cardinal was tainted by lawsuits leveled against the diocese by sexual abuse survivors.

While Dolan is a widely respected leader of the church, his time as archbishop was tainted by a number of high profile lawsuits levied against the Catholic Church alleging decades of sexual abuse. The Church is facing over 1,300 claims of child sex abuse by priests and Catholic Church lay staffers, New York Post reports.

In order to settle the lawsuits, the diocese is being forced to raise $300 million of its own funding. In early December 2025, Dolan announced that the diocese would be raising the money by "dramatically cutting costs and selling real estate — including laying off staff, reducing its operating budget by 10%, and selling the former archdiocesan headquarters on First Avenue in Manhattan" (via New York Post).

