USC Dismisses Chad Baker-Mazara as Season Spirals — What Really Happened? USC cut its leading scorer just weeks before March, and fans want answers, fast. By Darrell Marrow Published March 2 2026, 12:42 p.m. ET

USC basketball fans know exactly what Chad Baker-Mazara brings to the court. His scoring prowess made him one of the team’s most reliable weapons, but that output didn’t save him. The Trojans dismissed him with the regular season in its final stretch, and the timing couldn’t be messier. According to Reuters, USC announced Chad’s exit on March 1, shocking longtime Trojan fans.

The 6-foot-7 guard/forward was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, but he’s made a few stops since the start of his career. He played at Duquesne, San Diego State, and Northwest Florida State at the junior college level before transferring to Auburn and later USC. Over six seasons, he suited up for five different programs before landing with the Trojans. Now his USC chapter has closed, and fans want answers. Chad was once a promising player, and his dismissal seemingly came out of nowhere.

Why did Chad Baker-Mazara leave USC?

USC announced that Chad was no longer with the program, but the school did not provide a detailed explanation. However, sources revealed to the Los Angeles Times that Chad’s dismissal was a long time coming. A person familiar with the situation said it wasn’t one single incident, but “an accumulation of issues” that led to USC moving on.

The announcement also comes after a few questionable game performances by Chad. According to On3, he missed time late in the season with a knee strain, which head coach Eric Musselman labeled day-to-day. He also took a hard fall against Nebraska, didn’t return to the game, and spent the rest of the night sitting on the baseline instead of with his teammates.

Chad’s time at USC was productive and complicated. The Trojans brought him in as a veteran scorer with high-major experience. He went on to average about 18.5 points per game, along with roughly 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists, and shot around 38 percent from three-point range. After USC lost lead guard Rodney Rice for the season in November, Chad stepped into the primary scoring role and, according to the L.A. Times, averaged 26 points per game during a solid non-conference stretch.

How is USC doing this season?

USC is heading into the final stretch of the regular season in a tough position. According to USC Athletics, the Trojans hold an 18–11 overall record and sit at 7–11 in Big Ten play, numbers that place them on shaky postseason ground. They have dropped five straight games and are running out of opportunities to strengthen their NCAA tournament rap sheet.