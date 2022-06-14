Why Did Chris Stirewalt Leave Fox News? Longtime Viewers Want to Know
There are tons of American political analysts, editors, and news reporters who have made their mark in society over the years. Chris Stirewalt is one of the noteworthy individuals who once worked for Fox News.
He joined the network in July 2010, but as of now, he’s no longer part of their lineup. Fox News viewers and fans of Chris are collectively curious to know why he parted ways with the network. Here’s an update about what happened.
Why did Chris Stirewalt leave Fox News?
The simple answer for why Chris is no longer employed by Fox News is that he lost his job. In other words, Fox News let him go. However, according to The Washington Post, Chris isn’t losing any sleep over the situation.
Chris was first targeted by Trump and his voter base after he, as a representative of Fox News, was the first to call that Joe Biden would win the state of Arizona, thus winning the entire 2020 election.
He made his prediction known, and it was eventually revealed that Trump did indeed lose Arizona by a little over 10,000 votes. Chris’s prediction was completely correct — but two months later, he was let go from Fox News.
The network made claims that getting rid of Chris was simply something that needed to be done to realign its structure after Trump's election results. From Chris’s perspective, he was fired.
Is Chris Stirewalt involved in the Committee Hearing about the January 6, 2021 incident?
Chris no longer works for Fox News, but that doesn’t mean he is totally done with the news industry. He is now working for a cable channel called NewsStation — and he is very much involved in the Committee Hearing about the incident in the capital that took place on January 6, 2021.
According to The LA Times, on Monday, June 13, 2022, he appeared as the first witness on the second day of the Host Select Committee to investigate what happened on that terrible day. He’s part of the group of people who are discussing Trump's alleged involvement in the attack on the capital.
Here’s what else Chris Stirewalt has said regarding the 2020 election.
Chris is one of the most outspoken political analysts of this generation, and he’s not shy when it comes to speaking his mind. According to NPR, he has been very open about his opinion of Trump and the 2020 election.
He said, “Part of the problem, of course, was that there were opinion hosts on Fox who, for months and months and months, had been repeating the baseless claim that Trump was going to win the election for sure.”
Since Fox News viewers were convinced that Trump was undoubtedly going to win the election, it came as a devastating blow to learn that Joe Biden was actually going to become president.
In Chris’s opinion, this is partially what led to some national panic amongst Republican voters. He described the response as being a “furious, murderous kind of rage.” Chris is likely going to continue speaking his mind as more events in the political arena continue unfolding.