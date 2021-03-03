Why Did "Coco" Get Taken Down? PewDiePie's Cocomelon Diss Track Has Been Banned

So why did "Coco" get taken down?

When Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie (whose full name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg) released his highly-anticipated Cocomelon diss track titled " Coco ," people became obsessed with the song that hurled insults at the popular kids' songs. However, just weeks after its Feb. 14, 2021 upload, the diss track appeared to have been removed by YouTube.

Why did "Coco" get taken down?

In the music video, PewDiePie completely trashed Cocomelon's content and made fun of kids who watch it. One line said, “Your audience is just a bunch of motherf--king virgins." Another one said, "F--k everything you love, and most of all, f--k you" — both of which seem to violate YouTube guidelines regarding offensive or vulgar language in videos including children. Not to mention, PewDiePie gave plastic weapons to kids, who then used them to physically assault a watermelon.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

PewDiePie previously clarified that the children mimed to a clean version of the song while filming "Coco" — so they weren't actually swearing or listening to the curse-filled track. But evidently, PewDiePie's diss track still took things a step too far for YouTube's liking.

Since "Coco" was removed from its platform, the YouTube team has elaborated on their decision. They explained that "Coco" was removed based on a guideline involving child safety because it was considered to be "content that targets young minors and families but contains sexual themes, violence, obscene, or other mature themes not suitable for young audiences," according to a tweet from the YouTube team.

Article continues below advertisement

Furthermore, the diss track violated YouTube guidelines regarding harassment and cyberbullying because it "repeatedly encourages abusive audience behavior" and "harms the YouTube community by persistently inciting hostility between creators for personal financial gain."

Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

It was also determined that PewDiePie's "Coco" was inappropriate for children because it appeared like it was made for kids. “Our policies prohibit content that leads to repeated patterns of harassment on- and off-platform,” a YouTube spokesperson told The Verge. “Following a review, we’ve removed the video in question for violating those policies because they had the effect of encouraging abusive fan behavior."

Unsurprisingly, YouTube users have been re-uploading "Coco" since it was removed — but don't expect those to stick around for long. "Also, any reuploads of the original, including full length or partial reuploads, clips, etc. will be removed too," the YouTube team tweeted. "Still images are OK."

Article continues below advertisement