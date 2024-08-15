Home > Television > Reality TV Collin Gosselin Says He Has "Very Few Other Wishes in Life" Beyond Serving in the Marines Collin Gosselin didn't get to finish his training before he was discharged. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 15 2024, 9:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@collingosselin1

Despite Kate Gosselin and ex-husband Jon Gosselin being off reality TV for years, their names are still often in headlines because of the updates in their personal lives and the relationships they do (or don't) have with their kids. This includes Collin Gosselin, who Kate spoke about publicly when she made the decision to place him in an in-patient facility for his mental health. Now, years after that, Collin spoke about the experience and why he left the Marines before basic training was completed.

In 2023, Kate spoke out to reveal that "for the safety" of her well-being and that of Collin and his siblings, he had been placed "in a facility" for his mental health. Now, however, Collin lives with dad Jon and he's in contact with just one of his siblings, and he appears to have no contact with the rest of his family as a whole.

Why did Collin Gosselin leave the Marines?

In April 2024, Reddit users noticed that Collin wan'ts listed on any public records in the Marines, where he had entered into basic training. At the time, a user commented on a thread about it, "There was speculation it was the mental health evaluation part of it." On Aug. 13, 2024, Collin confirmed as much in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. According to him, when the time came for the military to look into his mental health, the history of his in-patient treatment is what became a mark on his record.

"I was discharged," Collin revealed. "I was towards the end of training, very close to graduating. The paperwork was looked into, and they found out that I was, in fact, in an institution at one point in my life and they [didn't] need any deeper reason." And, although he is also prepared to start college, Collin hasn't yet given up on the hope that he can be in the Marines. He shared that he has "very few other wishes in life" that rank higher than being a Marine.

What is Collin Gosselin's relationship with Kate Gosselin like now?

Collin lives with his dad and one of his siblings, his sister Hannah Gosselin. However, according to him, he doesn't have a relationship with Kate or his other siblings who are closer to her. Collin said in the same interview that he believes he would be "very good friends" with his brothers and sisters. But don't think this is the last you've heard of Collin after his newfound independence and voice.