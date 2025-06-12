Why Did TikTok Star Danae Hays Get Divorced From Her Wife Mandie Kaii? Danae and Mandie began dating after meeting on social media in 2016. They eventually married in 2021. By Danielle Jennings Published June 12 2025, 12:38 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In the age of social media where some online personalities become just as famous as traditional stars, fans naturally become just as invested in their lives as they are in those on the Hollywood A-list. Such is the case with TikTok star Danae Hays and the details surrounding her divorce from fellow content creator Mandie Kaii, which has fans curious.

After meeting on social media almost 10 years ago, Danae and Mandie eventually met in person. The two clicked and officially became an item, and their wedding followed in April 2021.

Why did Danae Hays get divorced from Mandie Kaii?

Following the joint announcement of their unexpected split, fans began running rampant with rumors regarding why the pair decided to end their marriage, despite neither of them publicly confirming why. “Mandie cheated I'm pretty sure,” a Redditor speculated. “Mandy has been quiet bc she cheated on her with a man,” one Reddit user wrote. “It’s literally all over the internet she’s just not confirmed it bc she’s protecting her. She’s all but said it!”

Meanwhile, another Reddit user has shared a theory about why Danae has continued to make videos light-heartedly addressing her divorce while Mandie has remained mum. “Danae definitely seems like she’s trying to “get ahead” of everything by being the first to speak up and address it, while not really truly saying anything … just throwing out random statements that will cause speculation,” the Redditor began.

“It appears she is trying to get out in front and make herself look like the victim,” the user continued. “Meanwhile, Mandie has just been posting her life and keeping her mouth shut about all of it. I don’t who was ultimately to blame, and we probably never will, but it definitely seems like only one of them is consistently trying to save face.”

What has Danae said about her divorce?

In September 2024, Danae (in a joint statement with Mandie) addressed the end of the former couple’s marriage on both Instagram and TikTok, both of which have since been deleted. "We are both deeply saddened to share that we have decided to go our separate ways," the statement began. "This decision did not come easy as we both have so much love and respect for one another ... but it is truly what is best for both of us.”

“We have felt your guys' love for us for years and have soaked it in with gratitude,” the message continued. “We know so much of our relationship was in the public eye but if you could respect our privacy as we navigate through this extremely difficult time it would be greatly appreciated. We love y'all."