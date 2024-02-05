Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Say It Isn't True! The Pink Shirt Couple From TikTok Broke Up Why did the Pink Shirt Couple break up? Here is what Alyssa and Cayda said about the decision to split up after years of creating content together. By Melissa Willets Feb. 5 2024, Published 12:29 p.m. ET Source: TikTok

They have 4 million followers on TikTok and do everything together, wearing pink shirts. But the Pink Shirt Couple from TikTok, who even sell pink-themed merch via their own online store, are over.

Article continues below advertisement

So what came between the seemingly inseparable pair? They have taken to TikTok to explain their shocking split, and share with their fans what's next for the channel.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did the Pink Shirt Couple break up?

In a TikTok dated Feb. 4, 2024, Cayda and Alyssa, aka the Pink Shirt Couple, sat down together to explain to their millions of followers that the rumors are true: They decided to break up.

"We did break up as a couple," the still-pink-shirt-clad Cayda said. "We're still really close as friends and care very deeply about each other." The seemingly sad duo then embraced, with Alyssa going on to explain that she moved out — and that her ex recently got into a car accident, which explains his bruised eye in the video.

Article continues below advertisement

As for why they are going in different directions now, Cayda said that he wasn't putting as much into their content, and essentially took advantage of Alyssa, allowing her to do more work. He went on to say it'll be "a good thing for me to take my own path."

Article continues below advertisement

For those who are wondering about the fate of the Pink Shirt Couple's account on TikTok, as well as over on YouTube, where they share over 19.5 million followers, apparently Alyssa is keeping the handles. Cayda joked he'll be known as the Pink Shirt Single.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans wonder if the Pink Shirt Couple breakup is a joke.

A lengthier explanation of the breakup is posted on YouTube, where Cayda acknowledged that fans had already guessed the two were headed for a split given his absence on the channel of late.

Still, some fans wondered if the breakup is just a joke, or a stunt to get more follows. But others pointed out that since Cayda got super emotional at one point in the video, the breakup does seem to be the real thing.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, it even seems like the Pink Shirt Couple is trying to do the right thing, even in an era when what you see on social media isn't always real. "We could've just kept making content together and kept pretending, and kept doing that, but that's lying to you guys and that's not right, because we don't want to lie to you guys," they said.

Fans responded well to the breakup news overall, with one commenting to the YouTube video, "I love how they are mature enough to sit next to each other and talk about it together after their breakup." But someone else said they wished the split was just a prank! Many were destroyed by the news, with one saying, "Pretty upsetting to hear, since I’ve been watching y’all since you had 50,000 followers."