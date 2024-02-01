Home > Viral News > Influencers Jake Webber Might Have a New Girlfriend, But Fans Are Hung Up on His Ex There are plenty of rumors about who Jake Webber is dating now, but plenty of his followers are still hung up on his ex TaraYummy. By Sara Belcher Feb. 1 2024, Updated 6:56 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jakewebber9

Popular YouTuber Jake Webber started out on Vine before jumping to Kian and JC's Big Brother-style YouTube series in 2019. Now the creator has more than two million followers across his platforms and makes music on the side. Like most influencers, Jake is known for sharing looks into his life with his followers, and his dating life is a piece of himself he's always been open to sharing with his audience. But who is the creator dating now? Here's what we know so far.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Jake Webber dating?

Currently, Jake has not publicly posted with anyone new since his split from longtime girlfriend Tara (@tarayummyy) in mid-2023, but some rumors online suggest he's currently dating a model named Kenzie (@kenzieeluby). Viewers noticed that in Jake's mukbang with Trisha Paytas she talked about someone Jake had been seeing, though no names were mentioned.

Article continues below advertisement

At this time, this is just a rumor about who Jake is dating, and it's possible he's still single. That said, many of his followers haven't quite let go of his relationship with his ex.

Why did Jake Webber and TaraYummy break up?

Jake and Tara dated for almost five years before announcing their split in August 2023 — and though most influencer breakups are at least a little bit messy, the pair handled it with grace. To tell their followers that they were officially parting ways (romantically, at least), they uploaded a YouTube video to Jake's channel, titled "Jake and Tara: Break Up."

Article continues below advertisement

In the 16-minute long video, they sit down with some pizza and talk about their decision to part ways, and though we're only outsiders here, it seems they handled the breakup incredibly maturely. "Breaking up is sad but we had to do it. it was what was best for both of us, and we thought what's a better way to break up than to eat pizza?" Jake says in the opening of the video, pulling out some pizza for the mukbang-style video.

Article continues below advertisement

The duo initially met when Tara was 18 and Jake was 20, and though five years has passed, they both agreed that they're in "the most important time of our lives." "Basically from the beginning, me and Tara always told each other 'We're not Jake and Tara. We're Jake, Tara, and Jake and Tara,'" Jake said. "We're always going to be individuals, because I think that's important... it's special to be your own person as well. We're both really young and we haven't experienced our adult lives."