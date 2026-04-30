Controversial Singer and Songwriter David Allan Coe Went to Prison More Than Once in His Life He once served time at the Ohio State Penitentiary. By Chrissy Bobic Updated April 30 2026, 10:22 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

To those who followed him, country singer David Allan Coe was known for saying what he felt through his music, even if those feelings and thoughts were controversial and problematic. Fans also know that he led a life that wasn't exactly on the straight and narrow and that he got in trouble with the law more than once during the first 30 years of his life.

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So, why did David Allan Coe go to prison? His crimes began when he was just a kid and landed him in reform school early on. However, as David got older, his crimes got more serious. They ranged from seemingly dangerous to more white-collar, but he served time at multiple facilities for the better part of his youth and early adulthood.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

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Why did David Allan Coe go to prison?

According to David's website, while growing up in Ohio, he spent a large part of his younger years in different youth correctional facilities. He went to reform school at just nine years old, and from there, he spent the next 20 years or so in and out of jail for crimes like armed robbery and car theft, per Rolling Stone.

In 2005, the outlet reported that David was rumored to have been on death row at one point for killing another inmate when he was in prison. David shared at the time that another inmate confessed to the murder. He also cryptically added, "There's no statute of limitations on murder."

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David spoke to Review Magazine about being an ex-convict and wanting to use his platform to inspire other incarcerated men. And, when asked about his confirmed crimes, he opened up about those a little bit too. "The most serious crime I was ever convicted of was possession of burglary tools," he said. "They found a screwdriver in the glove compartment of my car. A screwdriver was a burglary tool? To me it was just a screwdriver."

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At the time of David's death in 2026, he was not incarcerated. However, he did spend a good part of his youth in and out of correctional facilities of different kinds. Then, in 2015, he pleaded guilty to income tax evasion. According to the Department of Justice, David was ordered to pay more than $980,000 in back taxes. He was also sentenced to three years of probation.

There was only one and there will never be another. An institution of real country music. Rest in peace to the irreplaceable outlaw David Allan Coe. pic.twitter.com/Bw7ZKK7Anc — Chud Dudley, American Misfit (@TruthfulTreason) April 30, 2026

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David Allan Coe's son is a country music podcast host.

David's son, Tyler Mahan Coe, didn't follow in his dad's footsteps as a singer, but he did start the podcast Cocaine & Rhinestones: The History of Country Music. He also wrote Cocaine and Rhinestones: A History of George Jones and Tammy Wynette. In April 2026, after he heard the news of David's death, Tyler shared a video on his Patreon account.