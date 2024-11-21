Home > Entertainment Ellen DeGeneres Is Apparently Moving to England Following Trump's Victory Ellen moved to the U.K., but we don't know whether it has anything to do with politics. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 21 2024, 11:03 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although she's no longer the same kind of universally beloved figure as she once was, Ellen DeGeneres has nonetheless made a home in the United States for her whole life. And, given how much money she has, it seemed unlikely that she would actually struggle to survive here.

Article continues below advertisement

Nonetheless, news recently broke that Ellen and her wife Portia De Rossi are leaving their home in the U.S. and moving to the U.K. Following the news that Ellen was leaving the country, many wanted to know more about why she had decided to leave. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Ellen DeGeneres move to England?

While she hasn't made any public statements about her decision, many people have linked the decision to the news that Donald Trump was re-elected to a second term as president. The reporting behind this claim is tenuous, but Ellen was a vocal supporter of Kamala Harris prior to the election. While it's possible that Ellen has decided to flee the country because of the election results, it's also possible that the move was for another reason entirely.

Ellen and Portia are reportedly already in the U.K. and were spotted last week at a pub owned by Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson. She and Portia have apparently moved to the Cotswolds, a rural area favored by celebrities. For most of her public career, Ellen lived and worked in Los Angeles, and in that time, she has owned several lavish homes, including one in Montecito near both Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey.

Article continues below advertisement

Ellen's move may very well be totally apolitical.

Ellen has largely receded from public life since her daytime talk show ended, and that decision was not entirely her choice. It was publicly reported that Ellen was a toxic boss who often demanded that her employees not look at her and fostered a generally poisonous atmosphere behind the scenes on her show. Since then, she has lived a mostly private life with the exception of a 2024 comedy special released on Netflix.

It’s increasingly clear that Ellen DeGeneres was an environmentally significant apex predator in the media ecosystem; she’d have extracted all entertainment value from the Hawk Tuah girl in a 3-minute segment and banished her back to anonymity, maintaining ecological balance — Christopher (@molochofficial) November 19, 2024 Source: Twitter/@molochofficial

Article continues below advertisement

It's possible that her move to the U.K. is because she simply no longer feels comfortable in the U.S. due to the allegations that have been made against her. She might have wanted to go somewhere where she was less recognizable and where she didn't feel like she was facing as much scrutiny as she does in the U.S.

There's a desire among some on the right to make everything that every celebrity does into some sort of political statement. While Ellen may have moved overseas because of the American political climate, many outlets are asserting that without any real evidence in order to perpetuate a narrative that suggests that Harris supporters are sore losers.