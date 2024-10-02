Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Ellen Degeneres Has Been Diagnosed With Three Different Health Conditions Ellen has ADHD, OCD, and osteoporosis, according to her latest special. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 2 2024, 10:22 a.m. ET Source: Mega

In spite of the fact that she was apparently kicked out of show business, Ellen Degeneres has a special on Netflix. The special, titled For Your Consideration, features plenty of Ellen's usual comedy, as well as some startling revelations about the TV host's personal life.

Article continues below advertisement

Among the most serious of those revelations were a trio of health diagnoses. Following the news that Ellen had been diagnosed with various conditions, many wanted to know more about what she was diagnosed with, and what she said about each diagnosis.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What are Ellen Degeneres's various health conditions?

During the special, Ellen revealed that she had been diagnosed with osteoporosis, ADHD, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. She explained that, after going to the doctor, she took a "stupid bone-density test" and discovered that she had "full-blown osteoporosis." "I don’t even know how I’m standing up right now. I’m like a human sandcastle. I could disintegrate in the shower," she said.

Osteoporosis is a disease that causes bones to become less dense and more brittle. It can lead to an increased risk of broken bones. Ellen added that aging more generally had been a struggle. "I had excruciating pain one day and I thought I tore a ligament or something and I got an MRI and they said, ‘No, it’s just arthritis.’ I said, ‘How did I get that?’ And he said, ‘Oh it just happens at your age,'" she explained during another portion of the special.

Article continues below advertisement

Ellen also shared that her therapist had diagnosed her with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), explaining that she had entered therapy to deal with "all the hate" that was coming at her. Ellen is referring to the 2020 revelations suggesting that her talk show had been a toxic work environment. There were also allegations of sexual misconduct.

Source: YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

"I didn't know what OCD was," she explains in the special. "I was raised in a religion, Christian Science, that doesn't acknowledge diseases or disorders. So when I was growing up, nobody talked about anything. There was no discussion of anything." She also said that, looking back, she was sure her father also had OCD, but that it was just never diagnosed while he was alive.

"He would check the doorknob 15 times before we'd leave, he'd check the faucet 15 times, he would unplug all the appliances before we left the house because lightning could strike and it could catch fire. They say it could be hereditary," she explained. Ellen also said that she was diagnosed with ADD (attention deficit disorder) which is now called ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder).