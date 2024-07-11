Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Ellen DeGeneres Says She's Done With Hollywood After Her Netflix Special Ellen claimed to be done with show business as part of her latest stand-up comedy tour. By Joseph Allen Jul. 11 2024, Published 2:32 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Few public figures have faced the kind of reputational decline that Ellen DeGeneres has suffered in recent years. The former talk show host faced allegations that she was mean and abusive when she was running her show, and those allegations have meant that she has receded from public life to a large degree in recent years.

In April of 2024, though, Ellen returned with a new stand up comedy tour. Ellen has discussed her own reputation on that tour, and now, she's leaving hints that she may not be in Hollywood long. Here's what we know about what happened to Ellen, and what she's now saying about it.

What happened to Ellen DeGeneres?

After largely stepping away from show business, Ellen announced during a Q&A with a fan on her tour that her current stand-up tour would be her last. "This is the last time you're going to see me. After my Netflix special, I'm done," she said. "Thank you for still caring! Let me catch you up on what's been going on with me since you last saw me. I got chickens," she continued.

"Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean. I am a strong woman. I am many things, but I am not mean," she added. "Next time, I’ll be kicked out for being old. Old, gay, and mean — the triple crown." Ellen has joked frequently throughout her tour about being "kicked out of show business," an obviously ironic thing for someone currently headlining a comedy tour that will end up on Netflix to say.

Ellen is still facing the fallout from allegations of a toxic workplace.

After a raft of reporting suggesting that Ellen refused to allow her staff to look her in the eyes, among other outrageous demands, Ellen issued in apology in 2020. "I take this very seriously and I want to say I'm so sorry to the people it affected," she said at the time. "I learned that things happened that should never have happened. If I've ever let someone down, if I've ever hurt their feelings, I am sorry for that."

Ellen said that in spite of what people may have heard she really was the kind person she appeared to be on TV. "I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I am sad, I get mad, I get anxious, I get frustrated, I get impatient and I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress," she added.

After ending her show, which notably helped to make her one of the wealthiest people in show business, she stepped away from the spotlight until her recent stand-up tour. Now, she claims that once it's over, she'll be done with Hollywood for good.