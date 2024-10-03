Home > Entertainment > Music > Justin Bieber Justin Bieber Never Sued Ellen DeGeneres for Her Treatment of Him as a Minor Justin Bieber is wrapped up in a false rumor that suggests he was "misused" by Ellen DeGeneres. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 3 2024, 9:41 a.m. ET Source: Mega

In their time in the public eye, Ellen DeGeneres and Justin Bieber have both been accused of plenty of things, and some of them might be true. Ellen, for her part, has been accused of being a bad boss and fostering a toxic work environment on her daytime talk show.

Recently, though, rumors began swirling online that Justin had actually sued Ellen. As the rumors continued to spread, many wanted to know whether there was any truth to them. Here's what we know about whether Justin ever sued Ellen.

Did Justin Bieber sue Ellen DeGeneres?

Justin has never sued Ellen for any reason. The rumor swirling online claims began with a YouTube video that was posted in April of 2024 that claims that Justin sued Ellen for "misusing him when he was a minor." The video says that Justin had sued Ellen because of previous interactions between them. The story resurfaced in September of 2024 after other claims surfaced suggesting that Sean "Diddy" Combs may have abused Justin while he was a minor.

"So, check this out: Every time someone new comes forward to expose Diddy's shady dealings, they're shining a spotlight on others who were in cahoots with him. And now, it looks like Justin Bieber is gearing up to take legal action against none other than Ellen DeGeneres!" the description for the video claims. It goes on to suggest that Ellen was involved in some "shady" business.

"If these rumors turn out to be true, Ellen could be looking at some serious prison time," the description continues. "On her show, Ellen DeGeneres once displayed a highly revealing paparazzi photo of Justin and proceeded to ask him some rather unusual questions about it. Let's look at some instances that spotlight how Justin was treated in the media."

The claims have spread on TikTok and other social platforms.

Although they started in a single YouTube video, these claims have since spread to various other channels, but there is no evidence that Justin has filed any legal claims against Ellen, and it's unclear what those lawsuits would even say. It's possible, at least in theory, that Justin may have felt like Ellen made fun at his expense when he appeared on the show, but that's probably not an offense that you can be sued over.

Even if it was, though, there's no reporting or documentation to suggest that Bieber has taken that step, and also no evidence that there's any real connection to Diddy other than a reminder that Justin was very famous before he had turned 18, and that did seem to cause him some issues.