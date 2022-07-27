Producer Ellen From 'Mojo in the Morning' Is Making a 'Big Leap' and Leaving the Show
The Detroit-based radio show Mojo in the Morning has been a welcomed help to those in the area with an early commute. They get to listen to Spike, Ellen, Shannon, Mike, and Meaghan get their day started with jokes, commentary, and more. But recently, the show has been teasing that someone is leaving the show — and now we know who it is.
On an episode of the show that aired on July 27, 2022, Ellen McNally (aka Producer Ellen) announced that she would be leaving Mojo in the Morning. But why? What exactly happened for her to make such a huge transition, and where is she going next? Here's what we know.
Why did Ellen leave 'Mojo in the Morning'?
In Ellen's announcement which was also posted on the Mojo in the Morning Instagram, she said that she took a "big leap" coming from New York to Detroit and being a part of the show. Now, it's time for her to do that once again. In the coming weeks, although there isn't a set date, she will be moving to Chicago.
"I am unbelievably lucky to learn from some of the most talented, gracious, and hardworking people in radio," Ellen said in her statement as she holds back tears. She also thanked the Mojo in the Morning listeners who have supported her over the years, offered advice, and more. Although she did point out that someone had previously called her a "psychopath" for buying someone a beer. "That one stung."
As of right now, Ellen hasn't announced what awaits her in Chicago, but based on her statement, it seems like she's making another career move. Because she didn't say anything about leaving radio behind, many speculate that she's staying within that field. She may just have to wait some time before she announces her new job.
In the comments of the post, fans of Mojo in the Morning are leaving all kinds of support. So many said that they would miss her, but one person mentioned how she was loved in part because she was relatable.
"As a single 29 year old, I always related to her stories, and I 100 percent understand how hard it is putting your career first in your twenties and seeing thirties approach way too quickly," said the commenter. All of her fans hope that Ellen "finds happiness" in the windy city.