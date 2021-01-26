Elliot Page and Emma Portner Have Split, and We Don't Know Why

It's a sad day for Elliot Page and his wife, Emma Portner. After getting married back in 2018, the couple has announced that they're getting a divorce. TMZ broke the news saying that Elliot just filed the documents in NYC for a contested separation.

If that wasn't enough, both Elliot and Emma have removed most of the pics of each other from their Instagrams, which is telling because that's where they both announced their marriage.