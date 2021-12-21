Celtics Center Enes Kanter Reveals Why He Changed His Last Name to Freedom

Mere days after his passport cancelation, the Turkish government issued an arrest warrant for Enes. The government claimed he was a member of an Islamist fraternal movement known as Hizmet.

As of Nov. 2021, Enes is still as vocal as ever on human rights issues worldwide, including Nike's forced labor practices in China. Even better, he officially became an American citizen on Nov. 29, 2021, and announced he would legally change his name to Enes Kanter Freedom.