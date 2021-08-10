The 'Malice at the Palace' Basketball Brawl: What Happened to the Guy Who Threw the Infamous Cup?

If there's anything we know, it's that sports fans are pretty serious when it comes to games and their favorite players. It has started more than one altercation over the years and caused some serious damage. One of those infamous instances is known as the Malice at the Palace . This conflict between Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons players and fans on Nov. 19, 2004, resulted in arrests, injuries, and the NBA suspending a handful of players causing them to miss out on millions of dollars.

Over a decade later, Netflix is releasing a documentary about what happened that day and fans are wondering where one person is now. John Green isn't an NBA player, but he did throw a cup at Pacers small forward Ron Artest (who is now named Metta Sandiford-Artest), which hit him in the chest; John also ended up apparently punching him as well.

Even though this didn't start the brawl, John's cup-throwing incident didn't help anything and caused Metta to jump into the stands and attack fans.

Here's what we know about John now.