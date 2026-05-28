Here's Why Garth Locked Becka in the Room After Their Wedding on ‘The Testaments’ "Does he think she’s a danger or a flight risk?" By Jennifer Farrington Published May 28 2026, 11:37 a.m. ET Source: Hulu

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Testaments. Hulu's The Testaments closed out the season with a bittersweet ending for Rebecca “Becka” Grove. Instead of facing execution for murdering her father, Dr. Grove, before he could ever face justice for his inappropriate acts, or being sent off to become a handmaid, Becka gets to live. But her survival comes at a price.

Article continues below advertisement

Her mother confesses to killing her husband, even though she’s innocent, so Becka can live out the rest of her life free. That leaves Becka parentless, and still forced to marry Garth, who was recently promoted to Commander. But after they tie the knot, Garth locks her in the bedroom, and many viewers can’t stop wondering why he’d do that. Here’s the likely reason.

Why did Garth lock Becka in the room in 'The Testaments' season finale?

Source: Hulu

The most logical reason Garth would lock Becka in the room following their wedding is likely to protect himself. Considering everything that happened just before their marriage, it’s understandable why he’d want to put up a wall between them, literally.

Article continues below advertisement

Becka had just killed her father after learning he had inappropriately touched multiple Plums, including Agnes, and she didn’t seem to feel much remorse after doing it. Simply put, she wanted to protect her friend and didn’t think twice about getting rid of her father, so who’s to say she wouldn’t do the same to anyone else supporting Gilead’s mission?

Comment

by u/Zealousideal-Fee3406 from discussion

in TheTestamentsHulu

Article continues below advertisement

While it’s commendable that she handled her father before he could likely face execution anyway, it was still a bold move, maybe even a little scary considering her age and stature. That alone gives Garth a solid reason to want to protect himself from her, especially at night when he’s preparing to go to bed.

There’s also the fact that Becka never wanted to become a wife, which is the path Gilead sets for all Plums once they reach menarche (aka get their period) and graduate to the Greens. At that point, they’re considered fertile and ready to be married off and expected to reproduce.

Article continues below advertisement

Considering all the heartbreak and trauma Becka faced just before being married off, coupled with the fact that she’s not excited to be living under Gilead’s rule, Garth probably wants to make sure she’s mentally stable before giving her free rein of the house, especially while he’s sleeping.

Comment

by u/Zealousideal-Fee3406 from discussion

in TheTestamentsHulu

Article continues below advertisement

Some viewers think Garth locked Becka in the room so she couldn’t run away.

Another theory behind Garth locking Becka in the room is that he’s trying to prevent her from fleeing. He’s not only tasked with marrying her but also protecting her, so if he sees her as a flight risk, he doesn’t want to make it easier for her to run away. And if it’s not either of those two reasons, or both, some viewers think Garth is trying to signal to Becka that he isn’t going to force her into performing any of the acts that come along with marriage in Gilead.