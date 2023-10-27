Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Gerry Says Another Tearful Goodbye on 'The Golden Bachelor' As Hometown Dates Get Closer Gerry Turner sends three women home in 'The Golden Bachelor' episode before hometown dates and one of those ladies is frontrunner Ellen. By Chrissy Bobic Oct. 26 2023, Published 9:01 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Gerry Turner narrows his Golden Bachelor ladies down to three in the Oct. 26 episode.

When he says goodbye to Ellen, he takes her aside to talk to her.

Some fans may wonder why Gerry even sent Ellen home in the first place on The Golden Bachelor.

It's never easy for Bachelor leads to say goodbye to women each week. But for Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor, it seems to be even harder. He develops feelings for almost every woman during his season and, whether those feelings are romantic or just rooted in friendship, most of his goodbyes are full of tears and emotion.

Like when he sends Ellen home in the Oct. 26 episode. She goes home, along with Susan and Sandra. And, because Gerry takes Ellen aside to give her a private goodbye, it makes you wonder: why did Gerry send Ellen home on The Golden Bachelor in the first place? Clearly, there are feelings there between them.

Why did Gerry send Ellen home on 'The Golden Bachelor'?

Things are a bit intense in the Week 5 episode of The Golden Bachelor, as Gerry has a single one-on-one date and takes the rest of the remaining ladies out on a group date. But when he decides not to give a group date rose, it's clear that things are getting harder and harder for him. Case in point: sending Ellen home despite their connection.

Although Gerry doesn't cite any one event or reason for not giving Ellen a rose before hometown dates, it all boils down to his connections with the women he did give roses too. Faith was the first impression rose recipient and she seemed to have a special place in Gerry's heart from the start. His connection with Theresa is also made clear when he sends her nemesis Kathy home. And Gerry and Leslie have genuine chemistry.

That's not to say that Gerry and Ellen don't have something between them. In fact, it's made clear when he walks her out instead of the other women who didn't get roses in the Oct. 26 episode. But Gerry's connections with his final three are too strong for him to pass up.

'The Golden Bachelor' features three hometown dates.