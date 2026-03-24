Sports Fans Want to Know Why Gervonta Davis Went to Jail The boxing champ was released on an $8,500 bond. By Niko Mann Published March 24 2026, 1:03 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of boxing champion Gervonta Davis were surprised to learn that he was arrested in Miami on Jan. 28, 2026, and they want to know why he went to jail.

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The former three-weight boxing champion was arrested two weeks after a warrant was issued for his arrest in a joint effort between the Miami-Dade Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, per ESPN. So, why did Gervonta Davis go to jail?

Source: Mega

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Why did Gervonta Davis go to jail? Here's what we know.

Gervonta Davis went to jail over several charges, including battery, attempted kidnapping, and false imprisonment. The boxing champ allegedly went into a strip club on Oct. 27, 2025, to confront his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel. The woman was an employee of the club and worked as a cocktail server in the VIP section. Gervonta reportedly took his ex to a room in the back of the club and attacked her. He also allegedly grabbed her by her throat. "You think I would not find you," he reportedly said.

He then dragged her to the parking lot and finally let her go. Courtney had only dated the boxer for five months, and she later filed a lawsuit against Gervonta, according to her lawyer, Jeff Chukwuma. "What the police said is exactly in line with our lawsuit," he said. "So whatever investigation they did, they determined it was enough to get a judge to sign off on an arrest warrant. The state attorney had to make the determination before, which coincides exactly with our civil complaint."

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Gervonta Davis was arrested this morning on battery and domestic violence charges involving the mother of his children.



He’s accused of slapping her in the face and hitting the back of her head on Father’s Day. pic.twitter.com/J5FMu7ZiNQ — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 11, 2025

The boxer was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at approximately 10 p.m. but later posted bond and was released. Gervonta was arrested in July of 2025 as well for a domestic incident involving a different ex-girlfriend and the mother of two of his children, Vanessa Posso. According to Local10 News, the boxer assaulted Vanessa on Father's Day in Doral, Fla., after a verbal argument turned physical.

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The boxer allegedly hit Vanessa in the back of the head and slapped her in the face as she tried to remove their children from their car seats. Gervonta also cut her lip in the process. Vanessa's mother filmed part of the altercation on her cell phone, and Gervonte was arrested for battery. Gervonta was also hit with domestic violence charges by another woman he has a child with in 2023, per TMZ Sports, but the charges were eventually dropped.

Body cam footage has released of Gervonta’s arrest back in December 2022 for domestic violence 😳pic.twitter.com/sSMwDdP3iM — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 27, 2023

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His attorney, Simon Steckel, told the Associated Press that his client was the victim. "Gervonta Davis is actually a victim here, and I look forward to establishing that shocking narrative in court," he said. "What has happened to Gervonta Davis in this case will transcend the initial charges against him and expose a level of criminality which will be talked about long after his charges are resolved."