Gloria Borger Left CNN After 17 Years, but What's the Reason Behind Her Departure? By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 20 2024, 11:36 a.m. ET

Political analyst Gloria Borger — an icon in many’s eyes — left CNN after serving the network for 17 years. Having worked as a senior political analyst for nearly two decades, Gloria had the privilege of interviewing major political figures, including Mitt Romney, Joe Biden, and even the late John McCain in October 2013.

Gloria joined CNN in September 2007, just as people were awaiting an address from President Bush on the issues in Iraq. Covering Congress and politics, Gloria "informed viewers here [at CNN] and readers on CNN.com with original reporting, insightful analysis, and illuminating interviews." The list of her accomplishments is extensive. So, after such a long and successful career, why did Gloria Borger leave CNN? Here’s what we know.

Why did Gloria Borger leave CNN?

On Dec. 19, 2024, during a CNN segment, Dana announced that Gloria is saying goodbye to CNN, essentially her "home away from home" for the last 17 years.

Gloria has not provided specific details about why she left CNN or what she'll do next, but speculation suggests her exit could be related to expected budget cuts. Her departure announcement came on the same day that Fox News's Neil Cavuto revealed he would be leaving his network.

While it’s not entirely surprising, considering the changes happening in the news industry, the timing is notable. Alisyn Camerota also announced her departure on social media on Dec. 8, 2024, so clearly, there are major shifts happening behind the scenes at CNN.

Thanks so much Brad. Your voice has always been one of the wisest https://t.co/Kmygqm2uUk — Gloria Borger (@GloriaBorger) December 19, 2024

Gloria Borger united and inspired women throughout her career at CNN.

Gloria Borger broke barriers throughout her journalism career. "Gloria came up in journalism when women in the newsroom were rare and, therefore, sometimes fought against one another instead of fighting for each other. Gloria helped change that," noted Dana. She added that Gloria could be credited with being "a leader in the true sisterhood that developed among the women who work here. A mentor, a great friend to so many." Dana also mentioned that the crew at CNN would "really miss [her]."

Touched by Dana's kind words, Gloria took a moment to look back at a few photos of her time on the show. Reflecting on the "sisterhood" that developed at CNN, she said, "It’s been such a joy. As I look back and think of all the women who have come up through the ranks, I’m so proud of everything you’ve all accomplished."

Thank you David. I'll miss you and those daily reminders of our great friendship! How lucky I've been. https://t.co/ShkKZkmK5E — Gloria Borger (@GloriaBorger) December 20, 2024

One person chimed in, "You've paved the way for all of us," to which Gloria replied, "I don’t think of myself as a pioneer, but I do think of myself as someone who has enjoyed my time here with wonderful colleagues, male and female, and I just want to watch that continue. I’ll be cheering for everyone." To lighten the mood, Gloria then joked about the time when she and Dana had offices next to each other and they called it the "estrogen corner."