Here's Why Graham Wardle Walked Away From His Longtime Role as Ty on Canadian Dramedy 'Heartland'

"I think it's so important to listen to our gut and know what really drives us and to follow that. And yes, you're going to hurt people along the way. But he did it in such a respectful way to all of us. And I think that that is the most important thing," Amber continued.

While diehard fans of Heartland are certainly unsure of how the show will continue, it's survived the remainder of Season 14, and Season 15 without Ty's physical presence.

Seasons 1 through 14 of Heartland are currently streaming on Netflix.