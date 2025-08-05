'King of the Hill' Fans Are Divided Over Hank Hill's Temporary Move to Saudi Arabia "I'm sorry but there's nothing, and I mean NOTHING that could've made Hank move." By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 5 2025, 11:48 a.m. ET Source: Hulu

More than 15 years after King of the Hill left television, the animated series is back. Hulu made the show's comeback possible, as the streaming platform continues to find success with animated comedies aimed at an adult audience. However, the new season of King of the Hill introduced a major change to the story of the series.

In the first episode of Season 14, it was revealed that Hank and Peggy (Kathy Najimi) had actually spent eight years in Saudi Arabia. The couple returned to their home just in time for the events of the season produced by Hulu. So, why did Hank Hill move to Saudi Arabia, and how did fans react to the storyline? Keep reading to find out.

Source: Hulu

Why did Hank Hill move to Saudi Arabia?

According to the new season's trailer description on YouTube, Hank and Peggy moved to Saudi Arabia in order to save up for their "retirement nest egg". The protagonist of the show knows his way around propane. In-between seasons of the comedy, Hank must have received a job offer that was too good to pass up.

Hank and Peggy's move to Saudi Arabia is also an amusing way to explain why they have been absent from television for so long. King of the Hill fans were divided by the Saudi Arabia storyline, with many confused by the decision to have Hank leave his beloved Texas.

Source: Hulu

"The argument that Hank would move to Saudi Arabia for work opportunities doesn't make sense from an industry standpoint. 90% of US propane is domestically produced, and one of the largest processing/storage locations is in Texas," one person wrote on Reddit. Another added, "Saudi Arabia is a dry country... so does that mean that Hank didn't drink a beer for up to 6 years? That seems borderline impossible for him to do."

A third chimed in, "I'm sorry but there's nothing, and I mean NOTHING that could've made Hank move 1.) out of Texas 2.) out of America and 3.) to a place like Saudi Arabia. It just never would've happened, period."

What else can fans expect from Season 14 of 'King of the Hill?'

The new season of King of the Hill will portray Hank as a fish out of water as he attempts to readjust to life in Texas. Along with Hank's return, a lot has changed for the residents of Arlen. In the reboot, Hank and Peggy's son Bobby is the head chef at a Japanese-German fusion restaurant he co-owns with Chane Wassanasong.

Happy to say that the King of the Hill reboot is good.



Three episodes in and it feels like the original series.



Bobby actually feels like the kind of adult that kid bobby would have grown up into, and Joseph constantly proves that he is his father's son.



Highly Recommend. pic.twitter.com/VNNiF3mRKv — Maccus Normann (@MaccusNormann) August 4, 2025