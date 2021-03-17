Homer From FunnyMike Went to Jail and Fans Are in a Frenzy Trying to Figure out Why

The situation involving famed YouTuber FunnyMike's crew is just getting more and more interesting by the minute. Homer , Mike's editor, has seemingly been jailed and a flurry of allegations are circulating as to why. Furthermore, fans aren't even exactly sure if he is still in jail anymore or if one of the channel's frequent faces bailed him out.

So, why did Homer from FunnyMike go to jail? Here's what we know about the situation as it currently stands.

Why did Homer go to jail? Fans have come up with some seriously wild rumors.

One thing is for sure, Homer was definitely arrested and jailed, but fans aren't sure exactly what for.

In March 2021, a since-deleted video emerged showcasing what appears to be an Instagram post from FunnyMike claiming Homer is in jail. The caption on the aforementioned post read, "Free Homer he will be home soon #innocent."

Fans have been speculating some seriously wild reasoning for why Homer could be jailed, although nothing has been confirmed by neither Mike nor Homer. Rumors for the charges behind the arrest include that he allegedly stole rats from Petco, scammed websites, and even potentially assaulted his girlfriend, Jazzi, with whom he often vlogs.

Since none of the above has been officially confirmed, there is no concrete reasoning for his arrest as of now. Despite this, many fans are riding with the notion that Homer attacked Jazzi. His most recent Instagram post is riddled with comments insinuating such, and some are even claiming that there are arrest records proving he did it. We haven't been able to ascertain said records, but if and when details do emerge we will be sure to include them.

