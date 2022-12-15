TikToker James Droz Got Banned Temporarily, Fans Are Outraged
Fans are expressing outrage over the news that James Droz, a TikToker who has gone viral repeatedly for his reactions to professional sports losses, was temporarily banned from TikTok.
Now, many fans want to know more about why exactly James got banned. They're also curious to learn more about who James is and how he became a viral phenomenon. Here's what we know.
Who is James Droz?
James first became known to users on TikTok after posting a video in January 2022 in which he asked, "What happened?" after playing a clip of the Minnesota Vikings.
Many people thought the video was hilarious, and James began to post these kinds of videos on a regular basis. Over the course of 2022, he racked up more than half a million views across his videos.
According to reporting from MeAww, James is from Bartlesville, Okla., and used to memorize the scores of games when he was younger.
Anyone who followed James on TikTok for any length of time definitely knows that sports meant a lot to him. Many fans are outraged over the news that he was temporarily banned from posting new videos on TikTok.
Why did James Droz get banned from TikTok?
James's account on TikTok simply said that he was banned for violating company policies, but there are no additional details beyond that, and TikTok didn't release any sort of official statement explaining why James was banned.
James was widely beloved on TikTok, and the news of his suspension led many people to advocate directly for him to remain active on TikTok. Shortly after that advocacy began, James's TikTok account was restored, leading many online to celebrate.
Fans are celebrating James's return to TikTok.
"Big sigh of relief that James Droz is back on TikTok, who else would we turn to when the Commanders destroy the Giants Sunday???" one person wrote on Twitter.
"JAMES DROZ GOT UNBANNED LET'S GO," another person added.
TikTok sports fans are clearly thrilled that James is back, and genuinely seem to love him and the perspectives he regularly brings to the sports world.
Shortly after rejoining TikTok, James's account crossed 1 million followers, leading to additional celebrations from fans who believe that he earned all the success he's achieved.
"What we wearing to the James Droz 1 million followers party," one person even asked on Twitter.
Although it still isn't clear exactly why TikTok chose to ban James, what is clear is that his many fans are thrilled that he has returned to the platform, after a fairly brief absence.
Since his return, James has already posted a number of videos reacting to everything from losses in the NBA to Croatia's loss against Argentina in the semi-finals.
The comments on all of these videos are celebrations of James's returns, and of the joy that he brings many sports fans around the world. Hopefully, he will continue to post these videos for as long as he wants to.