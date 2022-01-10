It being illegal to cook and consume in France currently aside, the tradition within the country for eating it aligns with its rather shameful preparation methods. French food connoisseurs typically cover their entire head and face in a cloth napkin while eating the bird as a way to cover up the shame of cooking it in such a cruel way.

Beyond shamefulness, the cloth napkin also helps trap in the scent of the meal, which is described as one of the most aromatic on Earth.