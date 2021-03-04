Jason Knight Wants to Be Known for His Craft, Not a TV Show

The History Channel competition series Forged in Fire has given artisans a big platform to show off their work. In eight seasons, the show has created all kinds of very cool things like katanas, battle axes, machetes, swords, and more. With so much cool work, not only do the contestants become recognized, so too do the judges.

One judge to come and go from Forged in Fire is Jason Knight . He joined the show in Season 3 when judge James Neilson needed to take a leave of absence to have surgery. He then returned in Season 4, but he hasn't been seen on the show since. Why did he leave?

Why did Jason Knight leave 'Forged in Fire'?

Jason Knight is an ABS Master Smith who grew up with a love of his craft and developed it over time. Throughout his career, he's won numerous awards for his work, and that's what he wants to be known for, not a TV show. Even on his Instagram, there's no mention of his time on Forged In Fire. He instead talks about his own YouTube show.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube

In an interview with Fans of the Forge, Jason seems to say he didn't have the best experience on Forged in Fire. "The trade-off is that you have to pass this along to a production company that's only going to produce it for entertainment," he said. Later on, he says watching Forged in Fire to learn how to make blades "is not a good idea." It's a great way to get inspired, but viewers miss out on necessary info.

Article continues below advertisement