Wait Up — Are Bollywood Duo Jatin-Lalit Getting Back Together?

Whether or not you've heard of them, you certainly have heard the songs of composer duo and brothers Jatin-Lalit, who are responsible for creating some, if not most of Bollywood's most iconic earworms.

"Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge," "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham," "Khamoshi," and of course the iconic title track of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai are just some of these iconic brothers' creations.

Source: getty

After enjoying 16 years in the spotlight, the brothers parted ways at their peak — right after completing Fanaa in 2006. But why did Jatin-Lalit split? And is there a reunion in the works for the duo? Keep reading to find out.

Are Jatin-Lalit getting back together? A recent November appearance of Jatin and Lalit Pandit on the singing reality show Indian Idol has the duo back on everyone's lips, as the judges and audience demanded that the two composers reunite after an Idol contestant performed one of their hit songs.

Jatin said that he would be open to the duo reuniting if his brother was, which led to a tender on-screen moment. Lalit explained that he would love to make music with his older brother again, then the two exchanged a hug and kisses on the neck.

Source: getty

Judge Vishal noted to viewers that the night was a historic one, since the composers had not made a public appearance together in years. While the two never disclosed a formal reason for splitting, countless rumors circulated through the grapevine on guesses as to why.

Why did Jatin-Lalit split? While some cited financial disagreements, others claimed that Jatin and Lalit's wives got along so horribly, the composers were forced to part ways. "Their wives were dead against each other and didn't want the brothers to work together," said a source close to the duo, according to Indian gossip site SpotboyE.

"There were constant fights between the ladies of the house and things turned bitter to a point where the damage was irreparable," the source continued. "Personal matters started hampering professional life and that's when Jatin-Lalit decided that the only way they could end this is by going away from each other's life completely."

Source: getty

After completing their swan song, Fanaa, the two walked on eggshells as they discussed their decision to split while working on the film. In an interview with Scroll, Lalit explained that they decided "midway itself that we would split after the film was made." "I promised [Aditya Chopra, the producer] that Fanaa being the last music of Jatin-Lalit, I would personally want to see it right up there. I would see to it that Fanaa's music would be the music of the year."

"I don't want to talk about [what made us part ways] as it will hurt my brother," Jatin told Rediff back when the split was still fresh. "If I tell you why we separated then I will be talking against him. I don't want to do that. He is my younger brother and my blessings are with them."

For his part, Lalit expressed "great regret" at being perhaps "the only duo who quit at the peak." But now that the two have reconciled and are appearing in public again, we might get to see and hopefully hear more from the brothers.