Jeffree Star's Fans Are Confused After He Purchased a House in Wyoming

Jeffree revealed to his fans on Aug. 5 that he would be moving to the least populous state in the U.S.: Wyoming. "I'm flying to #Wyoming right now and can't wait to have a second home out here soon!" he tweeted at the time.

Over on his Instagram stories, he added, “I’ll be looking for some really cool ranches with a lot of acres and silence. And miles [and] miles away from anyone, for myself. So, yes b---h, Jeffree Lynn is coming to Wyoming."

“I think 2020 has been so crazy," he continued. "It definitely opened up so many new chapters and things that, maybe, I was not ready to do. But b---h I’m ready. I’ll always be a Californian. Honey, it’s time to expand my wings and have a little more solidarity.”