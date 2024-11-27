Home > Entertainment Jen Coffey Hints at Exciting "Big Plans" After Announcing Her Departure From QVC After 13 years, Jen Coffey is leaving QVC — her final show will air on New Year's Eve. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 27 2024, 5:03 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

On Nov. 19, 2024, longtime QVC host Jennifer Coffey announced she will be leaving the network at the end of the year. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Coffey shared that her final show will air on New Year's Eve.

Article continues below advertisement

Having been a fixture on QVC for 13 years, Jen Coffey has become one of the network's most prominent hosts. So, why is she leaving? Here's what we know so far.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Jen Coffey leave QVC?

As of now, Jen Coffey has not disclosed why she's leaving QVC. However, in her emotional Instagram post, the TV host hinted at exciting new career opportunities, teasing that there are plenty of "big plans" ahead.

"Join me please for my final show on New Year's Eve. So fitting!" Jen wrote alongside two photos — one from her early days at QVC and another more recent one. "We close out one chapter and begin another. I can't wait to hear about your new adventures as I share mine with you too. I don't know about you, but I've got Big Plans and I want to watch and support you as you work on yours. We got this."

Article continues below advertisement

Although she didn't go into detail about her "big plans," Jen gave fans a glimpse of what's to come in a follow-up post on November 21. Sitting with the "agonizing wait to hear about your next dream coming true," Jen shared with her followers that she didn't have everything figured out yet.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm making this s--t up as I go along like I always have," she confessed. "I have a vision, I have intention." On November 26, Jen updated her followers in the caption, revealing that the call she had been waiting for had come through — and she'd officially landed her next big gig! She will announce the details in January.

Reflecting on her 13-year journey at QVC in her November 19 post, Jen recalled joining the network in 2011 during a "career crossroads." She admitted feeling "quite scared" at the time, but took a leap of faith, pursuing an opportunity many thought she wasn't qualified for. After "visualization and prayer," she received the call that would change her life forever and landed her "dream job" at QVC.

Article continues below advertisement

"For thirteen years I have been learning how to do this," Jen shared. "I learned from the best in the business. I made forever friends, and I met inspiring and beautiful souls I never thought I'd ever share a room with let alone a television studio." She continued, "But most importantly, I got to know YOU. And you allowed me into your homes as my dream came true."