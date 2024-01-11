Home > Television What Happened to Kim Gravel on QVC? Fans Are Concerned Kim Gravel may be dealing with a surprisingly common health condition after stepping away from her role at QVC temporarily. Details ahead. By Melissa Willets Jan. 11 2024, Published 12:24 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Belle by Kim Gravel is a staple fashion brand on QVC. The well-known designer often appears on the live shopping network to push her products, which range from leggings to tops, jackets, sweaters, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Around December 2023, viewers noticed that Kim was absent from the program. While nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing, when it comes to the star's whereabouts, rumors were swirling early on that she suffered a stroke. But now, Kim is back and fans are gossiping that she looks and may even be acting different. So, what happened to Kim Gravel?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

So, what happened to Kim Gravel?

We don't know for sure why she was off the air for awhile or if Kim has suffered any sort of health scare recently. However, the QVC blog is lit up with speculation about the platinum blonde. As of Jan. 10, 2024, a viewer said, "She's back on today with Mary. Her mouth looks strange like maybe she had dental work. She keeps touching that area. She may have mentioned it in the show but I just turned it on and I may have missed it."

Meanwhile, someone else wondered if Kim had Bell's palsy. And according to one commenter, "Kim announced at the beginning of the show she has Bell's palsy."

Article continues below advertisement

According to the Mayo Clinic, Bell's palsy presents as "sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face." The medical authority confirms what many QVC viewers are saying in the blog, which is that the condition is temporary and most sufferers improve in the course of weeks.

As for how the condition may impact a person, the Mayo Clinic notes, "The weakness makes half of the face appear to droop. Smiles are one-sided, and the eye on the affected side resists closing." Meanwhile, the cause of the condition is mostly unknown, although it may develop due to a virus such as flu. Pregnant women are at risk, as are those who have diabetes, high blood pressure, or are obese.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Many famous people have suffered from Bell's palsy.

It turns out that this condition is pretty common, although it must be said that we don't know for sure if Kim Gravel has Bell's palsy. However, she would be far from the first person on TV (or movies) to have been diagnosed with one-sided facial paralysis.

Article continues below advertisement

George Clooney is among the A-listers who openly discussed having previously had Bell's palsy. In January 2023, the actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's show. During his appearance, Jimmy was showing photos of a teenage George when the star interrupted him. "Now wait, I want to point out something because you're going to laugh, going to make a joke," Clooney said. "I have Bell's palsy there, and half of my face is paralyzed."

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina Jolie also discussed having successfully treated the condition in 2016, telling Vanity Fair, “Sometimes women in families put themselves last until it manifests itself in their own health.”