The Truth Behind Josh Gates's Divorce From Hallie Gnatovich Josh and Hallie have been divorced since July 13, 2021. By Jennifer Farrington Published April 18 2025, 12:35 p.m. ET

As the host of some of the biggest (and arguably the best) exploration-themed shows like Expedition Unknown, Expedition Files, and Expedition X, Josh Gates is often at the center of uncovering key details about a time, place, or mysterious event. But as we know, fans love pulling back the curtain on the personal lives of their favorite TV hosts, especially when it comes to who they’re dating.

With more than 500,000 followers on Instagram alone, it’s clear that people like Josh, and they’re just as curious about his personal life as they are about his adventures. So, naturally, many want to know: Why did Josh get divorced after being married to Hallie Gnatovich from 2014 to 2021 and welcoming two kids, Isla and Owen? Here’s what we uncovered.

Why did Josh Gates get divorced?

Josh Gates and Hallie Gnatovich officially divorced on July 13, 2021, though they had been separated for about a year and a half before finalizing things. Hallie shared the news in an August 2021 Instagram post directed at friends and family.

Her message began, "I'm posting this to share some news regarding Josh and myself. We've been separated for about a year and a half now; our divorce was made official July 13, 2021. We are currently figuring out our new lives and learning how to parent our wonderful children, in partnership. Solidarity to those in similar situations."

It seems Josh and Hallie may have divorced after growing apart or wanting different things. Of course, neither has confirmed the true reason for their split, so for now, it’s all just speculation. However, Hallie did open up about her life, including her sexual orientation, on her website, which might offer some clues about their separation.

Hallie is a therapist and identifies as queer and divorced on her site. She also describes herself as a "recovering people-pleaser," which may hint at factors (or issues) in her marriage. With Hallie now embracing her queer identity, it’s possible that accepting her true sexual preference and understanding what she truly wanted from life played a role in the decision of her and Josh ending their marriage.

What is Josh Gates's wife doing now?

It seems Hallie is truly embracing this new chapter in her life, identifying as queer despite occasionally receiving negative comments on her Instagram posts, which she tends to keep to a minimum, likely in an effort to maintain her privacy. Still, there’s nothing more freeing than being true to oneself, and for that alone, she deserves respect.

