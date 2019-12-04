K-Pop Singer Kang Daniel Canceled All of His Shows, and #WeAreWithDaniel Is Trending

K-Pop fans are rallying behind soloist and Wanna One boy band member Kang Daniel following the news that his planned future performances have been canceled. #WeAreWithDaniel soon began trending on Twitter, with his supporters writing about how the singer has changed their lives. Kang Daniel's representative put a statement out as to why he's taking a step back from live performances for now. Why did Kang Daniel cancel his shows? We have the details on what happened.

Why did Kang Daniel cancel his shows? The 22-year-old singer rose to fame when he made it to the finals on the second season of the South Korean show Produce 101. He and some of the other finalists were given spots in the boy band, Wanna One, in 2017. He focused on solo projects in 2018, and in 2019, he requested to change his label so he could drop out of Wanna One.

Source: Getty Wanna One in 2018

Daniel created an agency for himself, Konnect Entertainment, which was the source that revealed he would be canceling his upcoming performances. The singer was expected to promote his latest single "Touchin'" with several TV performances, including one on the Korean competition program, Show! Champion on Dec. 4.

Konnect Entertainment posted a statement detailing why Daniel would not be making his performances, which had to do with his depression and mental health struggles. The release first detailed how thankful Daniel and his team are for the love and support they've received from fans.

"Starting from the first half of the year, Kang Daniel visited the hospital after experiencing poor health due to a weak immune system as well as psychological anxiety," the statement read, in a translation obtained from HelloKPop. "After a detailed examination, he was diagnosed with depression and panic disorder. Following this, he has continued to focus on treatment through psychotherapy and medication."

Source: Getty

The statement went on to explain how Daniel attempted to try to get better, but the more he did, the worse he felt. He is now going to take some time off for his health. It also detailed how promoting "Touchin'" has proven to be especially difficult for the singer, and that his team will do everything possible to help Daniel recover. The release concluded with an apology to Daniel's fans and the media for the seemingly sudden cancellation.

"We ask you to refrain from making speculations and causing misunderstandings regarding Kang Daniel’s health and future activities," the statement ended. "We will prepare a way to keep you informed about the progress of his recovery."

#WeStandWithDaniel immediately began trending on Twitter. Though Konnect Entertainment's statement apologized to fans, Daniel's staunch supporters are coming out in full force to show their love and support for the singer. #WeStandWithDaniel and #ThankYouDaniel both began picking up traction on Twitter, as fans expressed the ways in which the singer has bettered their lives.

With the recent deaths of K-Pop singers Sulli and Goo Hara due to suicide, and the loss of South Korean actor Cha In-ha on Dec. 3 (due as of now to unknown circumstances), Daniel's performance break is further dialogue on the mental health epidemic that is plaguing the South Korean entertainment industry.

Source: Getty