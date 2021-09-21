'Love & Hip Hop' Star Karlie Redd's Ex Mo Fayne Sentenced to 17.5 Years in Prison

Many fans of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta were utterly shocked when castmate Karlie Redd gushed about her new fiancé Maurice Arkansas “Mo” Fayne and showed off her engagement ring in Season 8. Not too long after the reality star broke up with fellow cast member Yung Joc, Karlie had moved on with Mo, and fans thought she had jumped into a new relationship too soon. Mo briefly appeared on LHHATL, and his storyline was primarily about his and Karlie’s relationship.

The pair bought a house together and even had their engagement party on the series. One of the obstacles in their relationship revealed on the show was that Mo had cheated on Karlie and had a child with another woman. Karlie also accused her fiancé of being possessive on the reality series. The two did attend counseling to try and work out their problems, but unfortunately, things did not improve.

Their romance quickly turned sour, and Karlie called it quits with Mo in 2019, ending their secret marriage. In the Season 9 premiere of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Karlie mourned the death of her relationship with Mo with a dramatic funeral that signified the end of their marriage. Fast forward over a year, Karlie’s ex-husband is making headlines for being sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison. Keep reading to find out why Karlie and Mo divorced and why he was given such a hefty prison stint.

During the session, Mo actually took off his engagement ring and stormed out of the room before the counselor could fully address their issue. Karlie later said, "I love Mo so much, but he has a lot of work to do on himself. I don't know what tomorrow holds, but I know storming out from a counseling session is not a good look on our future." Karlie never addressed the exact reason she divorced Mo, but there were infidelity issues, as well as him trying to control her.

Karlie Redd and her husband divorced and made headlines in June 2020. Fans of the series were not too surprised that the pair were no longer together because, in Season 8, audiences saw Karlie and Mo attend premarital counseling. On top of the issues that Karlie had with her fiancé, she also didn't feel like he cared about her thoughts and feelings. She told Dr. Jeff, "He tells me 'f--k what you think.'" When Dr. Jeff asked Mo if this was true, he laughed and said it was.

Why is Mo going to prison?

Not long after the news of the finalization of their divorce went public, Mo had been arrested. According to Deadline, Mo was charged with federal bank fraud because he had used millions of dollars from a COVID-19 emergency loan he took out for his trucking company on extravagant items for himself. On Sept. 17, 2021, Mo was sentenced to over 17 and a half years in federal prison. Per NBC News, the Justice Department stated that Mo applied for a loan meant for his so-called business, which was just a Ponzi scheme.

Mo pled guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy related to the bank fraud and Ponzi scheme. From March 2013 to May 2020, Mo defrauded over 20 people who invested in his trucking business. He also pled guilty to making untrue statements to a financial institution to get a business loan through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Along with his sentence, Mo was also given five years of supervised release and has been ordered to pay restitution of nearly $4.5 million to his victims.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: VH1