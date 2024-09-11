Home > Television > Reality TV > The Circle Kevin Follows the Bro Code and Blocks His #CircleCrush in Season 7 of 'The Circle' "Gianna wanted to send one of my bros home," Kevin says. "But no way was I gonna let that happen. #HadToCompromise." By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 11 2024, 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7, Episodes 1-4 of The Circle. We're only four episodes into Season 7 of The Circle, but the drama is already through the roof! While many alliances are forming, the tension is reaching a fever pitch.

But amid all the chaos, there's some seriously cute flirting going on between contestants like Kevin Fernandez (aka KFern) and Savannah Miller. These two 20-somethings hit it off almost instantly, with Savannah even playfully calling Kevin her dog's future stepdad. However, just as their flirtatious spark is really heating up, Kevin blocks Savannah from The Circle.

Source: Netflix

Why did Kevin block Savannah on 'The Circle'?

In the third episode, Kevin and Gianna become influencers — but they clash over who to block from the game. With Gianna wanting to protect her ally Rachel and Kevin looking out for his bros and Savannah, their priorities are miles apart.

After some back-and-forth, they eventually compromise and agree to block Savannah from The Circle. Kevin, the top-ranked player, delivers the news in the #CircleChat — and Savannah is absolutely furious.

Source: Netflix

Kevin admits it "doesn't feel good" to block her, and a few of the other players are puzzled, especially Darian, who knew Kevin had a crush on Savannah.

When Savannah gets the chance to meet one fellow player in person, she heads straight for Kevin. She tells him that her cute pup, Samson, is no longer Kevin's stepson. "That's wild! You're gonna switch up like that?!" Kevin reacts in disbelief.

Savannah then asks Kevin why he blocked her, and he explains that Gianna was "so salty" because Savannah and Andy tried to block her in the previous round. "Not apologizing was a whole thing," he says. "We brought up Andy, right? And she's like, 'Andy tried to block me, but he apologized after.'" Savannah says, "I should've apologized, but I thought she was fine 'cause she got to stay."

Source: Netflix

Kevin then mentions he was actually trying to block Rachel, and Savannah warns him that Rachel has been "talking smack" about him in the group chat. "[Rachel] was like, 'Is he as genuine as we think, or did he just invite Gianna to the party for part of his game? #YesImThatBitch," she tells Kevin. Savannah adds that she defended her Circle boo, telling him, "I stood up for you, I said, 'Kevin's genuine. I have a crush on him.'"

Savannah reiterates that she "did" have a crush on Kevin, leaving him a bit taken aback. "You did have a crush on me?" he asks, clearly surprised. "Not anymore," she replies. Well, there goes any hope for a #CircleRomance! In the end, Kevin finally admits that he messed up and wishes Savannah all the best.